Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni elected to sit most of his starters in the team's preseason finale, including wide receivers A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal. The Eagles upgraded their wide receiver room when they traded for Brown, acquiring him from Tennessee in April. Brown reached 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons, but he had 869 yards and a career-low five touchdowns last year. Could he be one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers if he returns to his previous form? Could Watkins or Pascal be among the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts to target? Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. He tied for the third-highest target rate per route run in the NFL last season (23%). Okwuegbunam is expected to take over as the full-time starter after Noah Fant was traded to Seattle in the offseason.

Fant finished last season as the TE12, signaling a promising season ahead for Okwuegbunam. He caught 33-of-40 targets for 330 yards and two touchdowns last year and now has veteran Russell Wilson at quarterback. SportsLine's model expects a breakout season for the third-year tight end.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. None of the Jaguars' running backs finished with exceptional numbers through the preseason, but Etienne showed he was capable of handling a significant workload, and finished with 17 carries over two games. Etienne missed all of last season with a Lisfranc injury, so getting all those looks was important to show he was healthy and ready for the regular season.

Even with fellow running back James Robinson (Achilles) expected back for the regular season, Etienne figures to get the majority of the work early on. Etienne didn't get much usage in the passing game during the preseason, as one of the team's priorities was to get quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the same page as new receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. Still, Etienne showed that he has the potential to be the most explosive offensive playmaker for the Jaguars, which is why the model projects that he'll have a better Fantasy season than others with higher current 2022 Fantasy football ADP like Cam Akers and Ezekiel Elliott. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2022 to target here.

