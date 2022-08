For years, players like Randy Moss and Calvin Johnson were unquestioned top Fantasy football wide receivers, but the days of big, athletic outside receivers are fading away. Last season, the top five rookie wide receiver yardage leaders were all 6-foot-1 or shorter. NFL offenses have transitioned from looking for shots downfield to getting the ball to players in space, so which 2022 Fantasy football breakouts fit the mold? Raiders slot receiver Hunter Renfrow finished as a top 15 Fantasy wide receiver last season and was particularly valuable in PPR formats. Your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep should focus on volume and opportunity as much as production in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. Although he was a second-round pick in the NFL Draft, he has looked like a seasoned veteran in the preseason so far. Pickens was listed as a starter in the team's first two preseason games and came away with five catches on seven targets for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has had wild plays through the first two games, but he has still managed to lead the offense. More importantly, first round pick Kenny Pickett has also looked comfortable at quarterback, which makes drafting Pickens a more attractive option. Pickens is a prototypical perimeter receiver and won't have to deal with much added coverage throughout the season with Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool on the field as well. Those factors contribute to why the model projects Pickens to have more upside than others with higher 2022 Fantasy football ADP like Gabriel Davis, Elijah Moore and Allen Lazard.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore. He finished his rookie campaign with 43 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns.

While his numbers weren't off the charts last season, Moore was one of 13 wide receivers targeted on at least 25% of their routes in 2021. The Ole Miss product missed six games due to injury, including the final five outings with a quad issue, but he also scored at least 12 PPR points in five of his final six games. Over that stretch, Moore averaged 18 PPR points per game. SportsLine's model ranks Moore, who's being drafted in the 10th round on average, ahead of players like JuJu Smith-Schuster (ninth-round ADP), Jerry Jeudy (eighth) and Allen Lazard (ninth). See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2022 to target here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jaylen Waddle's huge season, and find out.