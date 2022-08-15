A busy NFL offseason means the 2022 Fantasy football rankings have been shaken up dramatically. A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Marquise Brown are all 1,000-yard receivers who were traded this offseason, but where should you target them in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings, and who are the potential 2022 Fantasy football breakouts you need to be aware of? A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2022 can help you answer those questions and ensure you get maximum value out of every pick. Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins haven't asked Tagovailoa to take too many risks during his first two seasons and the resulting productivity has been somewhat underwhelming. He's averaged just 6.6 yards per pass attempt and 194.2 yards per game.

However, he has thrown for 27 touchdowns against just 15 interceptions and added six rushing scores in 23 career games. Now, he's been given a bona fide No. 1 receiver to work with. The Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs, and pairing Hill with Jaylen Waddle gives Tagovailoa one of the most dynamic one-two punches. That's a big reason why the model ranks Tagovailoa ahead of quarterbacks like Trey Lance, Matt Ryan and Deshaun Watson, who are all being drafted ahead of him on average.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. He was sidelined for his entire rookie season after suffering a foot injury. Doubts of his ability to recover from that injury have been put to rest during training camp, as quarterback Trevor Lawrence said Etienne appears to be in better shape than he was during their time together at Clemson.

Etienne is expected to play a vital role in the offense this year, as he will be a receiving threat out of the backfield as well. He could also end up being the No. 1 running back in Jacksonville's offense, which means his volume could make him one of the strong Fantasy football picks 2022. Etienne led the country in receiving yards and ranked second in receptions among running backs during his final season with Clemson. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2022 to target here.

