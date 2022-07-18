With NFL Training Camps set to open later this month, savvy owners are already getting a jump on their 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Figuring out how to deal with 2022 Fantasy football rookies is always a challenge, and with the first skill player coming off the board at pick No. 8 in the NFL Draft, there are plenty of question marks in this year's draft class. Drake London went to the Falcons with the eighth pick and could be the No. 1 receiver with the Falcons losing Russell Gage, Julio Jones, and Calvin Ridley. Where should London fall in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

The Falcons are going from the stability of quarterback Matt Ryan to the uncertainty of Marcus Mariota, a former Heisman Trophy winner who has had his ups and downs. Can you trust London with your 2022 Fantasy football picks given he's going in the ninth round? A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2022 can help you answer that question and point you towards the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts who can outperform their 2022 Fantasy football ADP. Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III. After two solid seasons at Wake Forest, Walker used his one-time transfer to move to Michigan State, where he won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back. Walker carried the ball 263 times for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns while catching 13 passes for 89 yards and a score.

Walker burst onto the scene with a 243-yard, four-touchdown performance in the season-opener against Northwestern and then had a performance Spartans fans will remember forever against Michigan, rushing for 197 yards and five touchdowns. Walker is a compact and powerful back with unpredictable change of direction skills. That's why the model ranks him ahead of established veterans like Melvin Gordon and James Robinson.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks. Tennessee drafted Burks with the No. 18 overall pick as a replacement for A.J. Brown, who was traded to Philadelphia on draft day. The Titans are replacing more than half of their receiving production from last season, giving Burks an opportunity to make an immediate impact.

Star running back Derrick Henry also has nearly 1,600 career carries under his belt and is returning from a serious injury, so it would not be surprising to see the Titans pivot to a more pass-heavy offense. Burks is a strong candidate to replace some of the lost production from Brown and Julio Jones. He was used in numerous ways in Arkansas' offense during his collegiate career, providing some versatility as one of the Fantasy football breakouts 2022 this season as well.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jaylen Waddle's huge season, and find out.