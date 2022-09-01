New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston only played one series during his preseason debut against the Chargers, but head coach Dennis Allen did not need to see anything else from the veteran. Winston went 4-of-4 for 59 yards, leading the team down the field on the opening series. Running back Alvin Kamara also saw his only action of the preseason, rushing twice for 19 yards. Winston and Kamara are going to be popular 2022 Fantasy football picks, but should you target them in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? 2022 Fantasy football injuries can turn a player into one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts, so exercise caution before investing all your picks in one team. Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Bills running back James Cook. He is prepared to make an immediate impact after being drafted by the Bills in April. Cook is dynamic as a runner and a receiver out of the backfield, giving him a high ceiling in one of the NFL's top offenses.

He is also known for his big-play ability, so the Bills could try to utilize him on passing downs in 2022. Cook is probably not going to be the lead running back at any point this season, but he could move up on the depth chart if Devin Singletary or Zack Moss misses time. SportsLine's model expects Cook to produce similar numbers to Tyler Allgeier, Kenneth Gainwell and Michael Carter this season.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Texans running back Dameon Pierce. He wasn't a standout producer during his four-year career at Florida, but he popped on film as a twitchy runner with a sense of urgency. That was enough to make him a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and all he's done since he entered training camp is impress.

Pierce has shown plenty of that suddenness in practice and has looked dynamic with his opportunities this preseason, rushing for 86 yards and a score on 11 carries. He appears to have rocketed up to No. 1 on Houston's depth chart and should see plenty of work in an offense that doesn't have many playmakers. That's why the model ranks him as a top-24 option at running back. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2022 to target here.

