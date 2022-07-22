With NFL training camps opening soon, owners are already honing their 2022 Fantasy football strategy. One player who will receive plenty of attention is Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. When healthy, he's proven he's one of the most versatile threats in the league and can practically carry a team to a championship by himself. However, McCaffrey has missed 23 games the last two seasons, so where should he fall in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? McCaffrey's current 2022 Fantasy football ADP is 3.5 and he could be a big win for players picking in the middle of the first round or a huge liability.

A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2022 can help you figure out how to approach McCaffrey and other risk-reward players in your upcoming drafts while also pointing out potential 2022 Fantasy football breakouts who can ensure you have the necessary depth to make a deep run.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. The fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft saw his role in Denver's offense expand significantly from his rookie season to his second season. Okwuegbunam was targeted 40 times in 2022 and came down with 33 receptions for 330 yards and two scores while playing behind Noah Fant.

With Fant shipped off to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade, now Okwuegbunam has the inside track on a starting job. Everything points towards a breakout season, as he was on the field for 47.8 percent of snaps last year, while Fant played 84.0 percent. That should lead to a jump in target volume since Fant was targeted 90 times last season, while overall target quality should improve considerably with Wilson taking over as the starting quarterback.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier. Cordarrelle Patterson is expected to be the starter after leading the team in rushing yards and touchdowns last season, but his age presents an excellent opportunity for Allgeier as the No. 2 running back. The rookie had an outstanding career at BYU, totaling 2,899 yards and 36 touchdowns.

He also has an opportunity to lock down a starting role for years to come, making him a strong pick in dynasty formats. Allgeier ranked first in rushing yards after contact and second in rushing touchdowns among FBS players with at least 150 carries over the past two seasons. He has proven an ability to shoulder a large workload as a rusher and receiver, making him a strong Fantasy football pick this season.

