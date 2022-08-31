It was an uninspiring finish to the preseason for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance when he completed 7-of-11 passes for just 49 yards in a shutout loss to the Texans. Many Fantasy players are hoping Lance will be one of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts as he opens the season as the unquestioned starter in San Francisco. Should his play in the preseason raise red flags, or is Lance still well-positioned to be one of the top Fantasy football breakouts 2022? Lance is one of many young players who may be tough to place in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Raiders running back Zamir White. Las Vegas gave the rookie out of Georgia a vote of confidence this week when it released veteran Kenyan Drake, clearing White's path up the depth chart. He's positioned to be the primary backup for Josh Jacobs, and with Josh McDaniels bringing the New England Patriots influence to this offense, it's possible the Raiders will just ride the hot hand at running back throughout the season.

That could mean big opportunities for White, yet he's going off the board in the 15th round, according to the latest 2022 Fantasy football ADP. SportsLine's model likes him more than Nyheim Hines, Raheem Mostert and Alexander Mattison. All those backs are going off the board earlier on average, making White one of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts who needs to be on your radar.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Jets receiver Garrett Wilson. Even while competing for targets with Chris Olave, Wilson still had 18 receiving touchdowns over his last two years at Ohio State, which ranked fifth among all Power-5 players. He was then the No. 10 overall pick by New York and will be part of the team's three-WR set alongside Elijah Moore and Corey Davis.

With his 4.38 speed, Wilson projects as a deep threat in an offense that needs one. He led all wideouts from his rookie class with 3.71 yards per route versus man coverage, a metric which bodes well for NFL success. The model favors Wilson over Davis in its 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings, and it also likes him more than Olave, despite the Saints rookie being drafted two rounds earlier on average. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2022 to target here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jaylen Waddle's huge season, and find out.