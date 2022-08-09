The Minnesota Vikings have multiple areas of concern heading into the 2022 season, but they remain loaded at the skill positions. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson leads all NFL players with 2,946 receiving yards since entering the lineup in Week 3 of the 2020 season and is third in average yards per target during that stretch. Jefferson is now playing under new coach Kevin O'Connell, so his role could expand even more. How high should Jefferson be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Fellow wide receiver Adam Thielen, who is three years removed from his last 1,000-yard season, missed time in December due to a left ankle sprain. Could injuries ultimately turn Thielen into one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts, and which players on the Vikings could be 2022 Fantasy football breakouts? Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney. He struggled to stay healthy during his rookie season, yet he still managed to tie for the eighth-highest YAC per reception average among qualifying wide receivers. Toney dealt with COVID-19 twice along with injuries to his hamstring, ankle, thumb, quad, oblique and shoulder.

He is reportedly much healthier coming into his second season after racking up 39 catches for 420 yards last year. Toney had a two-game stretch early in his rookie season with 16 catches for 267 yards. He has an extremely high ceiling if he can stay healthy, and SportsLine's model recommends taking that chance.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks. The Julio Jones experiment failed last season in Tennessee and the Titans added Robert Woods in the offseason, but he is coming off a torn ACL. Otherwise, nobody else in the wide receiver room has more than three seasons' worth of experience and the team will likely look to give Burks every opportunity to produce early on.

Over the last two seasons at Arkansas, Burks caught 117 passes for 1,924 yards and 18 touchdowns. Burks' Fantasy owners will hope for a repeat of A.J. Brown's rookie season in 2019 with Tennessee, when he caught 52 of his 84 targets for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns. Tennessee selected Burks 18th overall, which should signal that they plan on getting him involved, and that's why SportsLine's model believes he will finish 2022 with similar Fantasy production to others like Marvin Jones Jr., Brandon Aiyuk and DeAndre Hopkins. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2022 to target here.

