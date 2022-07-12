After three seasons of relative anonymity in Minnesota, Tyler Conklin got his chance last season to step forward for the Vikings as their starting tight end for the majority of year. He played in all 17 games, was listed as the starter for 15, and finished with 61 receptions on 87 targets for just under 600 yards. Conklin signed a deal to join the New York Jets in the offseason, while the Vikings anticipate the return of Irv Smith Jr., who missed last season with a knee injury. Where should every tight end be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

When it comes to a notoriously thin position like tight end, your 2022 Fantasy football picks need to hit the mark, especially if you're not targeting top names like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews or George Kittle. One of the keys to success this season could be landing one of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts at the position, as picking the right one could be crucial. Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Anyone who found themselves in a desperate or ongoing streaming situation at tight end last season probably rolled the dice on him at least once. He competed for looks with Noah Fant, but had three games in the middle of the season in which he came away with at least 40 receiving yards.

Life could be drastically different in Denver this season, as Okwuegbunam has the inside track to start with a far more dynamic quarterback with Russell Wilson. Although the Broncos' offense didn't always reflect it last season, Denver has a talented trio of starting receivers that should spread out defenses and open space up for Okwuegbunam. The model likes his upside over that of others like David Njoku, Irv Smith Jr., and C.J. Uzomah.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Jets running back Breece Hall. The first running back off the board at the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 36 overall) is walking into a situation where he should be in line for a heavy workload. The Jets haven't had a running back rush for more than 800 yards in a season since Matt Forte in 2016 and Hall's current competition at the position (Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson) could be overtaken.

With a solid showing in camp, Hall could be in a position to dominate early-down work and even emerge as one of few true three-down backs in the NFL after piling up 4,675 yards from scrimmage and scoring 56 touchdowns in three years at Iowa State. Hall sees lanes develops well, runs powerfully behind a 6-foot-1, 220-pound frame, and has surprisingly soft hands out of the backfield. That's a big reason why the model predicts he'll outperform more established backs like Cam Akers, J.K. Dobbins and Damien Harris.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jaylen Waddle's huge season, and find out.