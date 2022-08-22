There's always been a notion that wide receivers don't hit their strides until their third NFL seasons. That's when players finally master their playbooks and discover what works in the league. Thus, many wideouts picked in the 2020 draft such as Chase Claypool and Brandon Aiyuk could be on the precipice of career seasons in 2022. They should be on your radar as potential 2022 Fantasy football breakouts and follow the likes of 2019 draftees Deebo Samuel and Diontae Johnson, who broke out last year.

However, that doesn't mean you should grab Jalen Reagor in the first round with your 2022 Fantasy football picks. Based on trends, previous performances and team personnel moves, some players are more prone to break out than others, so who should you keep an eye on when finalizing your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Jets receiver Elijah Moore. The 2021 second-rounder got off to a slow start in his rookie year as he dealt with an early-season injury, but he showed his potential mid-season and ranked fourth among wide receivers in Fantasy points from Weeks 8 to 13. A quad injury then ended his year afterwards and he finished with a 43-538-5 stat line over 11 games.

When healthy, Moore performed as a WR1. Any improvement from Zach Wilson should help elevate Moore's production, and the model pegs him as the WR32 this season. It has him on par with JuJu Smith-Schuster despite the new Chiefs wideout being drafted two rounds earlier on average.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. The former five-star recruit was the offensive newcomer of the year in the SEC as a freshman and put up solid numbers during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL during spring practice in 2021 and was only able to play in four games.

However, his early film and impressive Combine numbers helped make Pickens a second-round pick. Early in training camp, Pickens has dazzled with his playmaking ability and athleticism, recently going viral for leaping over a teammate during a one-on-one drill. Expectations are quickly changing and the model sees Pickens outperforming veterans like Jarvis Landry and Tyler Boyd, who are being drafted two rounds earlier on average. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2022 to target here.

