It took seven picks for a skill position player to come off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft, but after the Falcons finally got the ball rolling by drafting USC wide receiver Drake London with the eighth pick, four wide receivers were selected in a span of five picks. All four could contribute immediately, but how should owners handle London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams in their 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson have created the expectation of immediate upper-echelon production from first-round receivers, but that's unrealistic for every one of the 2022 Fantasy football rookies.

Can London, Wilson, Olave or Williams deliver a similarly dominant rookie season? A reliable set of 2022 Fantasy football rankings can help you answer that question and also help identify other potential 2022 Fantasy football breakouts who are capable of outperforming their 2022 Fantasy football ADP. Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks. Burks was a major contributor for the Razorbacks for three years and finished his career with 146 catches for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdown receptions while also rushing 38 times for 222 yards and a score.

That includes a junior season in which he caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing 14 times for 112 yards and another score. At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, he's surprisingly smooth and natural in his movements. Even though he didn't test well at the Combine, his game tape indicates he can be a three-level threat and could be used in a variety of alignments. That's why the model likes him to outproduce Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. The 2021 first-round draft pick had his rookie season cut short by a preseason injury. He is expected to be healthy heading into training camp, giving him an edge for the starting job under new head coach Doug Pederson.

Running back James Robinson is attempting to return from a torn Achilles that he suffered in December, so Etienne could be the featured back heading into the season. He led all college running backs in receiving yards and ranked second in receptions during his final season at Clemson. Etienne's versatility is a reason why the model has highlighted him as one of the Fantasy football breakouts 2022.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jaylen Waddle's huge season, and find out.