The 2022 NFL season is still nearly three months away, but with OTAs and mandatory minicamps finally giving a glimpse of what depth charts might look like, owners are hard at work on their 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Gauging 2022 Fantasy football rookies can be a challenge, so we have a tendency to read into how youngsters are being used during offseason work. The Jets made Breece Hall the first running back off the board at the 2022 NFL Draft, and now the former Iowa State star is in position to compete for touches in a promising young offense.

Knowing where to target a player like Hall without sacrificing your overall depth in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings is critical to making a deep run in the playoffs.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. The former Clemson star was a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and appeared in line for a massive workload as both a runner and receiver before a Lisfranc injury in the preseason ended his year.

Now, Etienne returns healthy and new head coach Doug Pederson has promised he'll move Etienne all over the formation to make use of his home-run speed and ability in the open field. He produced 6,107 scrimmage yards and 78 touchdowns in four years of college and the Jaguars would love to find a way to get him 12 to 15 touches per game. That's a big reason why the model has him outperforming running backs like Elijah Mitchell and J.K. Dobbins, who are being drafted at least two rounds earlier on average in PPR drafts.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman. The Minnesota star was also a late first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and after beginning the year on injured reserve because of a groin injury, he caught 46 passes for 515 yards and a touchdown.

Now entering his second year in Baltimore and with Marquise Brown traded away during the offseason, Bateman is heading towards training camp as the No. 1 option in the Ravens' receiving corps. With more targets likely coming his way, the model predicts Bateman will be more productive than both Tyler Lockett and DeVonta Smith, who are being drafted nearly four rounds earlier on average in PPR leagues.

