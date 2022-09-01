Last season, Patriots running back Damien Harris finished as one of the biggest Fantasy football breakouts. Harris carried the ball 202 times for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021, providing plenty of value for those who took a chance on New England's runner. Will Harris be able to reproduce those types of numbers in 2022, or will he see his usage decrease with Rhamondre Stevenson fighting for more carries and be one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts? Harris proved that finding reliable 2022 Fantasy football rankings is a way to identify which players have the best chance to have a big year. Which 2022 Fantasy football breakouts will outperform their 2022 Fantasy football ADP and deliver league championships? Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Bills running back James Cook. He is prepared to make an immediate impact after being drafted by the Bills in April. Cook is dynamic as a runner and a receiver out of the backfield, giving him a high ceiling in one of the NFL's top offenses.

He is also known for his big-play ability, so the Bills could try to utilize him on passing downs in 2022. Cook is probably not going to be the lead running back at any point this season, but he could move up on the depth chart if Devin Singletary or Zack Moss misses time. SportsLine's model expects Cook to produce similar numbers to Tyler Allgeier, Kenneth Gainwell and Michael Carter this season.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman. He is expected to see plenty of targets in Baltimore after Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins departed in the offseason. That bodes well for Bateman, who averaged 11.2 yards per reception in 2021.

Bateman's role in Baltimore's offense was consistent last season, as he was targeted at least four times in 10 of his 12 games. Even in an offense that is more run-oriented, Bateman can make difficult catches downfield and across the middle, ranking fifth among NFL receivers in contested catch rate (63.6 percent) as a rookie. That's a big reason why the model thinks he'll outperform Adam Thielen, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Allen Lazard, all of whom are being drafted before Bateman. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2022 to target here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jaylen Waddle's huge season, and find out.