There are expected to be several quarterback competitions leading into the NFL regular season, with the Steelers and Seahawks potentially highlighting the list. The Steelers will be choosing between rookie Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky, while Geno Smith and Drew Lock are competing for the Seattle job. Gaining insight into a quarterback competition can be the first step in finding 2022 Fantasy football sleepers and 2022 Fantasy football breakouts while also fading 2022 Fantasy football busts. Should you avoid quarterbacks from the Seahawks and Steelers with your 2022 Fantasy football picks?

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier. The former BYU star was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and there is an immediate opportunity for him to use his compact and powerful build (5-foot-11, 224 pounds) to establish himself as the early-down back in Atlanta.

Cordarrelle Patterson had a breakout year in 2021 with Atlanta using the former wide receiver primarily as a running back, but he's at his best catching the ball out of the backfield and is now 31. Allgeier rushed for 2,731 yards and 36 touchdowns in his final two years at BYU and looks like an ideal fit for Atlanta's zone running scheme with his vision and instincts. That's a big reason why the model ranks him ahead of backs like Melvin Gordon and James Robinson, who are being drafted seven rounds earlier on average.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. He was selected by Jacksonville in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but his rookie season was cut short due to a preseason injury. However, he is expected to be fully healthy heading into the 2022 season under new head coach Doug Pederson.

Etienne could be the featured running back during camp while James Robinson recovers from a torn Achilles he suffered in December, giving the second-year back the upper hand. He led the country in receiving yards and ranked second in receptions among running backs during his final season with Clemson. Etienne might have been forgotten after sitting out last season, but SportsLine's model warns owners to not make that mistake.

