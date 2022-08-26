With few true workhorse running backs available and so many teams utilizing committees in the backfield, landing a stud running back should still be a top priority in your 2022 Fantasy football strategy. Having a back capable of approaching 2,000 scrimmage yards and double-digit touchdowns like Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor is a game-changer, but where should you slot them in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? If you can't land one of the studs, finding 2022 Fantasy football breakouts who are capable of outperforming their 2022 Fantasy football ADP is important. Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. The former Clemson star was a two-time ACC Player of the Year before the Jaguars selected him 25th in the 2021 NFL Draft. Then-head coach Urban Meyer had designs on using Etienne as a hybrid running back/receiver, but a preseason Lisfranc injury sidelined him for his entire rookie season.

Now, Etienne is healthy again and even though Meyer is gone, head coach Doug Pederson has stated a similar desire to move Etienne around the field. There, the team can use his game-breaking speed and ability in the open field to create mismatches. In addition, he should be able to build upon a deep bond with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who shared a backfield with him at Clemson. That's why the model ranks Etienne ahead of running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Cam Akers, who are being drafted at least a round earlier on average.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore. He finished his rookie campaign with 43 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns.

While his numbers weren't off the charts last season, Moore was one of 13 wide receivers targeted on at least 25% of their routes in 2021. The Ole Miss product missed six games due to injury, including the final five outings with a quad issue, but he also scored at least 12 PPR points in five of his final six games. Over that stretch, Moore averaged 18 PPR points per game. SportsLine's model ranks Moore, who's being drafted in the 10th round on average, ahead of players like JuJu Smith-Schuster (ninth-round ADP), Jerry Jeudy (eighth) and Allen Lazard (ninth). See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2022 to target here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

Which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance?