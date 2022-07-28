Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers won his second straight MVP and the fourth of his career last season, making him one of the top quarterbacks in NFL history. He will be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in many 2022 Fantasy football rankings, joining Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo's Josh Allen. However, one of those signal-callers is likely to have a disappointing campaign, so which 2022 Fantasy football busts should you avoid? Quality 2022 Fantasy football advice can help you target the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts before the season begins, so which players should be included in your 2022 Fantasy football picks? Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks. Burks was a major contributor for the Razorbacks for three years and finished his career with 146 catches for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdown receptions while also rushing 38 times for 222 yards and a score.

That includes a junior season in which he caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing 14 times for 112 yards and another score. At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, he's surprisingly smooth and natural in his movements. Even though he didn't test well at the Combine, his game tape indicates he can be a three-level threat and could be used in a variety of alignments. That's why the model likes him to outproduce Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The second-year wideout is still recovering from offseason knee surgery that forced him to miss OTAs in May. He showed plenty of upside last year, catching 39 passes on 57 targets for 420 yards.

The former first-round draft pick commanded a 25 percent target rate per route run in 2021, tied for the seventh-best mark in the NFL. There were rumors that the Giants were interested in trading Toney during the offseason, but he remained on the roster. He has boom-or-bust potential in 2022, making him one of the strong Fantasy football breakouts 2022.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jaylen Waddle's huge season, and find out.