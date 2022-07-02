The quarterback landscape has changed dramatically with Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson all switching teams via offseason trades. Owners are in the process of slotting each player into their 2022 Fantasy football rankings. A reliable set of 2022 Fantasy football picks can help you figure out where to target each of those quarterbacks while also helping you dissect how they might impact the talent that surrounds them. They can also help you identify 2022 Fantasy football breakouts who can come out of nowhere to help you build a lineup capable of competing for a championship. Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier. The former BYU star was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and there is an immediate opportunity for him to use his compact and powerful build (5-foot-11, 224 pounds) to establish himself as the early-down back in Atlanta.

Cordarrelle Patterson had a breakout year in 2021 with Atlanta using the former wide receiver primarily as a running back, but he's at his best catching the ball out of the backfield and is now 31. Allgeier rushed for 2,731 yards and 36 touchdowns in his final two years at BYU and looks like an ideal fit for Atlanta's zone running scheme with his vision and instincts. That's a big reason why the model ranks him ahead of backs like Melvin Gordon and James Robinson, who are being drafted seven rounds earlier on average.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman. The Minnesota star was also a late first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and after beginning the year on injured reserve because of a groin injury, he caught 46 passes for 515 yards and a touchdown.

Now entering his second year in Baltimore and with Marquise Brown traded away during the offseason, Bateman is heading towards training camp as the No. 1 option in the Ravens' receiving corps. With more targets likely coming his way, the model predicts Bateman will be more productive than both Tyler Lockett and DeVonta Smith, who are being drafted nearly four rounds earlier on average in PPR leagues.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

