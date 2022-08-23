The New York Giants were careful not to overwork running back Saquon Barkley last season in his return from a torn ACL. Plugged-in Fantasy owners knew that he would receive a reduced workload, but that information also made it difficult to figure out where to draft him. Strong 2022 Fantasy football draft prep will help you determine whether players coming back from injury are worth taking chances on in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings.

Christian McCaffrey is still in the conversation for top overall Fantasy player, but he has now played in only 10 games over the last two seasons. Key 2022 Fantasy football injuries could decide who ends up as the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers or busts. Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. The 2021 first-rounder missed all of last season with a Lisfranc injury, but has looked sharp since returning to action in the preseason. After sitting out of the Hall of Fame Game, the team gave him an extended look against the Browns on August 12.

Although he finished with just 23 rushing yards, perhaps the more important stat was the nine carries he was given. Even if it doesn't entirely signal what his usage will be during the regular season, it was significant to see him handle that heavy of a workload. Etienne was also targeted three times in the passing game, and hauled in one of them for a 10-yard gain out of the flat. The model predicts that Etienne's all-purpose usage will make him as valuable as others with a higher 2022 Fantasy football ADP like Ezekiel Elliott and Cam Akers.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith. The 2020 Heisman winner made an immediate impact in Philadelphia, scoring a touchdown on his first NFL catch and finishing with a 64-916-5 stat line. He did that without a proven wideout starting alongside him, but the Eagles added A.J. Brown in the offseason, and the former Titan should draw most of the opposing secondary's attention. That should allow Smith to exploit single-man coverage after he dealt with double-teams as a rookie.

Smith should also benefit from more of a balanced offensive game plan after the Eagles finished last in passing attempts in 2021. Brown's addition will almost force Philly to throw the ball more, so all Eagles receivers should benefit. SportsLine's model projects Smith as a WR3 in both 10 and 12-team non-PPR leagues this year. It also puts him ahead of veterans like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Amari Cooper in the Fantasy football rankings 2022, despite those two having much earlier 2022 Fantasy football ADP. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2022 to target here.

