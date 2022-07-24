Former University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was named the 2022 ACC Male Athlete of the Year earlier this month. The first-round rookie will begin his NFL career with the Steelers this season after leading the Panthers to their first ACC Championship. Pickett threw for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and only seven interceptions, setting school records in the process. Will he be one of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts this season? Where should every quarterback be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Pickett is expected to compete with Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph for the starting job, giving you plenty to think about during your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Tracking that quarterback competition could be one way to gain an advantage prior to making your 2022 Fantasy football picks. Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. The fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft saw his role in Denver's offense expand significantly from his rookie season to his second season. Okwuegbunam was targeted 40 times in 2022 and came down with 33 receptions for 330 yards and two scores while playing behind Noah Fant.

With Fant shipped off to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade, now Okwuegbunam has the inside track on a starting job. Everything points towards a breakout season, as he was on the field for 47.8 percent of snaps last year, while Fant played 84.0 percent. That should lead to a jump in target volume since Fant was targeted 90 times last season, while overall target quality should improve considerably with Wilson taking over as the starting quarterback.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. The 2021 first-round draft pick had his rookie season cut short by a preseason injury. He is expected to be healthy heading into training camp, giving him an edge for the starting job under new head coach Doug Pederson.

Running back James Robinson is attempting to return from a torn Achilles that he suffered in December, so Etienne could be the featured back heading into the season. He led all college running backs in receiving yards and ranked second in receptions during his final season at Clemson. Etienne's versatility is a reason why the model has highlighted him as one of the Fantasy football breakouts 2022.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jaylen Waddle's huge season, and find out.