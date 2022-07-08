The new NFL season is rapidly approaching, which means it is important to start identifying 2022 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers and busts while starting your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Owners have been waiting patiently for San Francisco to hand the reins to quarterback Trey Lance. He started two games in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo last year, but he could have a larger role this season. Lance averaged over 18 Fantasy points per game during his two starts last year, but where should he be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman. The first-round pick from 2021 suffered an injury during training camp last season, causing him to miss the first five weeks of the season. He made his debut in Week 6, catching four passes for 29 yards. His role in the offense was consistent, as he was targeted at least four times in 10 of his 12 games.

Bateman now enters his second year in the NFL with a full offseason under his belt. The Ravens also made several personnel changes at the wide receiver position, which should make the second-year wideout a key part of the offense. He will take over as the WR1 after Baltimore traded Marquise Brown to Arizona, so SportsLine's model likes him as one of the Fantasy football breakouts 2022 to target.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Jets running back Breece Hall. The first running back off the board at the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 36 overall) is walking into a situation where he should be in line for a heavy workload. The Jets haven't had a running back rush for more than 800 yards in a season since Matt Forte in 2016 and Hall's current competition at the position (Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson) could be overtaken.

With a solid showing in camp, Hall could be in a position to dominate early-down work and even emerge as one of few true three-down backs in the NFL after piling up 4,675 yards from scrimmage and scoring 56 touchdowns in three years at Iowa State. Hall sees lanes develops well, runs powerfully behind a 6-foot-1, 220-pound frame, and has surprisingly soft hands out of the backfield. That's a big reason why the model predicts he'll outperform more established backs like Cam Akers, J.K. Dobbins and Damien Harris.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jaylen Waddle's huge season, and find out.