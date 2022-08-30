Last season, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson led the NFL in preseason rushing yards, but finished the regular season with 606 yards and five touchdowns. Those totals would have been far less had Damien Harris not missed two games and played through injuries in the back half of the year. How should you approach the Patriots' backfield in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Chuba Hubbard owners were fired up when the former Oklahoma State star finished with a 5.3 yards per carry average in the preseason, but Hubbard started 10 games and barely outran Stevenson with 612 yards. Smart 2022 Fantasy football draft prep will help you choose which 2022 Fantasy football rookies will become 2022 Fantasy football breakouts or 2022 Fantasy football busts. Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Texans running back Dameon Pierce. The Texans are still treating Marlon Mack as their starting running back, and in the team's preseason finale against the 49ers, Mack had 10 carries for 55 yards. Mack might have had the heavier workload, but Pierce delivered the more impressive performance with six carries for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Houston sat Pierce in the team's second preseason game after an impressive debut, but his totals from the two that he played registered 11 carries for 86 yards and the score against San Francisco. The Texans aren't expected to win many games this season, but Pierce has already shown he can help them sustain drives with strong vision and a penchant for finishing runs. After his preseason auditions, Pierce is certain to see his 2022 Fantasy football ADP get a bump, but the model projects he will be better than others still being drafted ahead of him like Ezekiel Elliott, A.J. Dillon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Jets receiver Garrett Wilson. Even while competing for targets with Chris Olave, Wilson still had 18 receiving touchdowns over his last two years at Ohio State, which ranked fifth among all Power-5 players. He was then the No. 10 overall pick by New York and will be part of the team's three-WR set alongside Elijah Moore and Corey Davis.

With his 4.38 speed, Wilson projects as a deep threat in an offense that needs one. He led all wideouts from his rookie class with 3.71 yards per route versus man coverage, a metric which bodes well for NFL success. The model favors Wilson over Davis in its 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings, and it also likes him more than Olave, despite the Saints rookie being drafted two rounds earlier on average. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2022 to target here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jaylen Waddle's huge season, and find out.