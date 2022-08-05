Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is getting set for his fifth year in the NFL, but it will be with a new team this season. Mayfield was acquired by the Panthers after the Browns decided to move on. He will now work alongside wide receivers DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson. However, Mayfield likely needs star running back Christian McCaffrey to be healthy if he can be considered one of the potential 2022 Fantasy football breakouts.

If McCaffrey can stay healthy for an entire season, does Mayfield have value as one of your 2022 Fantasy football picks, and where should you slot him in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? He should get more passing volume in this system, but can he throw for 4,000-plus yards for the first time in his career? Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. He could be one of the Fantasy football breakouts 2022 after several offseason changes worked in his favor. The third-year tight end should take over the starting role after the departure of Noah Fant and his quarterback play improved significantly with the acquisition of Russell Wilson.

Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton will demand their share of targets, but Wilson likes to spread the ball around. The veteran quarterback has also shown that he likes throwing to tight ends in the red zone, giving Okwuegbunam additional upside. He caught 33 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games last season, but his production is set to skyrocket after only starting six of those contests.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier. The Falcons should feel like they have a well-rounded back in Allgeier, who can run with toughness and contribute in the passing game. Allgeier wasn't asked to catch many passes in BYU's offense last season, but he did reel in 28 of them for 199 yards.

Head coach Arthur Smith has assembled a talented young core of offensive players heading into his second season at the helm, and Allgeier appears to be tabbed as a building block for the future, which is why the model values him higher than others drafted ahead of him like James Robinson, Melvin Gordon and Kenneth Gainwell.

