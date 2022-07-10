Former Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is entering his first season with the Cardinals, where he will reunite with former University of Oklahoma teammate Kyler Murray. Brown is coming off the first 1,000-yard season of his career and should play a large role in the offense, especially early in the year. Fellow Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is facing a six-game suspension, which means that Brown will be the top target for Murray during that span. How high should both receivers be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Brown has not made a Pro Bowl during his short career. Given his high 2022 Fantasy football ADP, will he be one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts if he does not earn a Pro Bowl selection? Which receivers will be among this year's 2022 Fantasy football breakouts? Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll selected one of the best pure runners in the draft class when he took Walker in April. The former Michigan State back went for at least 10 yards in more than 16 percent of his collegiate carries, so he has plenty of big play potential.

Walker was not targeted much in the Michigan State passing game, but he did catch 83.3 percent of his targets during his final two years. Carroll could choose to utilize Walker as a receiver out of the backfield, which would create an even higher potential for his stock. SportsLine's model has used these factors to identify Walker as one of the Fantasy football breakouts 2022.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Jets running back Breece Hall. The first running back off the board at the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 36 overall) is walking into a situation where he should be in line for a heavy workload. The Jets haven't had a running back rush for more than 800 yards in a season since Matt Forte in 2016 and Hall's current competition at the position (Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson) could be overtaken.

With a solid showing in camp, Hall could be in a position to dominate early-down work and even emerge as one of few true three-down backs in the NFL after piling up 4,675 yards from scrimmage and scoring 56 touchdowns in three years at Iowa State. Hall sees lanes develops well, runs powerfully behind a 6-foot-1, 220-pound frame, and has surprisingly soft hands out of the backfield. That's a big reason why the model predicts he'll outperform more established backs like Cam Akers, J.K. Dobbins and Damien Harris.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jaylen Waddle's huge season, and find out.