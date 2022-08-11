In 2020, three San Francisco running backs had between 80 and 126 carries, with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson finishing within 80 yards of each other and combining for 1,121 yards. In last year's NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Trey Sermon in the third round, but sixth-round rookie running back Elijah Mitchell proved to be the bell-cow, as he finished with 963 rushing yards in just 11 games. Where should Mitchell be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Identifying who will be the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts will be key for your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Jets rookie running back Breece Hall. The Iowa State product was taken with the fourth pick in the second round after the Jets shuffled between Michael Carter and Ty Johnson last season. Carter had bursts of Fantasy usefulness, but it's clear the team is looking for a more traditional three-down back rather than trying to manufacture it from a stable of smaller pinball-style runners.

The Jets' running back rotation last season, which also included veteran Tevin Coleman, might carry too many red flags for Fantasy players to take a chance on Hall. However, Hall has elite athleticism and is more powerfully built than any of the other options on the roster. Carter will likely feature more as a receiving back this season, but Hall also caught 36 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns last year at Iowa State. His versatility and opportunity on a young team is why the model projects Hall to have a season on par with others like Ezekiel Elliott, Miles Sanders and Chase Edmonds.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks. The Julio Jones experiment failed last season in Tennessee and the Titans added Robert Woods in the offseason, but he is coming off a torn ACL. Otherwise, nobody else in the wide receiver room has more than three seasons' worth of experience and the team will likely look to give Burks every opportunity to produce early on.

Over the last two seasons at Arkansas, Burks caught 117 passes for 1,924 yards and 18 touchdowns. Burks' Fantasy owners will hope for a repeat of A.J. Brown's rookie season in 2019 with Tennessee, when he caught 52 of his 84 targets for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns. Tennessee selected Burks 18th overall, which should signal that they plan on getting him involved, and that's why SportsLine's model believes he will finish 2022 with similar Fantasy production to others like Marvin Jones Jr., Brandon Aiyuk and DeAndre Hopkins. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2022 to target here.

