One of the keys to winning any Fantasy football league is to uncover the next star before the rest of the competition does. While paying attention to offseason reports can help, it is also important to read through quality 2022 Fantasy football advice. Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had just 1,323 yards and three touchdowns in his first two seasons, but he also missed seven games last year with a high-ankle sprain. Jeudy will now play alongside Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, so will the young wideout be one of the top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts? Where should he be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Jeudy will also play under new head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who helped Aaron Rodgers win back-to-back MVPs as Green Bay's offensive coordinator. Can Hackett turn Jeudy into one of the top 2022 Fantasy football picks moving forward? Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had a steady rookie season, catching 39 passes for 420 yards, but failing to get into the end zone. However, the Giants are hoping to get more production from the talented playmaker, who had 1,590 receiving yards and 580 rushing yards during his career at Florida.

Toney flashed enormous potential during a breakout performance against the Cowboys in Week 5 of last season, catching 10 passes for 189 yards in a loss. With a new coaching staff hopeful to create more opportunities to get Toney the ball in the open field, the model ranks him ahead of wide receivers like Robby Anderson and Corey Davis, who are being drafted at least three rounds earlier on average thus far.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks. Tennessee drafted Burks with the No. 18 overall pick as a replacement for A.J. Brown, who was traded to Philadelphia on draft day. The Titans are replacing more than half of their receiving production from last season, giving Burks an opportunity to make an immediate impact.

Star running back Derrick Henry also has nearly 1,600 career carries under his belt and is returning from a serious injury, so it would not be surprising to see the Titans pivot to a more pass-heavy offense. Burks is a strong candidate to replace some of the lost production from Brown and Julio Jones. He was used in numerous ways in Arkansas' offense during his collegiate career, providing some versatility as one of the Fantasy football breakouts 2022 this season as well.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jaylen Waddle's huge season, and find out.