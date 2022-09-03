With the 2022 NFL regular season right around the corner, it's getting difficult to find 2022 Fantasy football sleepers and 2022 Fantasy football breakouts nobody else in your league knows about. Three preseason games have shown that rookies like Dameon Pierce, Romeo Doubs and George Pickens could have Fantasy value this season. The focus of 2022 Fantasy football draft prep has shifted from finding hidden gems to knowing where to take them before someone else does. Fantasy football rookies made a major impact last season, as the Bengals couldn't have made it to the Super Bowl without wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, while Steelers running back Najee Harris finished just five yards behind Joe Mixon for the third-most rushing yards in the league. Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but Waddle outproduced all of them. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

A.J. Brown was a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster were Fantasy football busts last season. Past Fantasy football sleepers include Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. The 2021 second-round pick established himself as a viable streaming tight end after he earned the trust of outgoing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He appears to have picked up where he left off with the trio of passers that the Steelers have been sorting through during this preseason.

In two exhibitions, he caught five of his six targets for 80 yards, and finished third on the team in receiving ahead of the regular season. That's encouraging for Fantasy players considering him, as Mitchell Trubisky only had a flash in the pan from Trey Burton as a legitimate receiving tight end in his last run as a starter in Chicago. In Kenny Pickett's senior season at Pitt, tight end Lucas Krull finished third on the team in receiving, so there is at least some reason to believe that both of Pittsburgh's top QB options will continue to seek Freiermuth out this season. The model projects that Freiermuth's continued involvement in the offense makes him a more valuable Fantasy pick than other tight ends with higher 2022 Fantasy football ADP like T.J. Hockenson and Dawson Knox.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. None of the Jaguars' running backs finished with exceptional numbers through the preseason, but Etienne showed he was capable of handling a significant workload, and finished with 17 carries over two games. Etienne missed all of last season with a Lisfranc injury, so getting all those looks was important to show he was healthy and ready for the regular season.

Even with fellow running back James Robinson (Achilles) expected back for the regular season, Etienne figures to get the majority of the work early on. Etienne didn't get much usage in the passing game during the preseason, as one of the team's priorities was to get quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the same page as new receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. Still, Etienne showed that he has the potential to be the most explosive offensive playmaker for the Jaguars, which is why the model projects that he'll have a better Fantasy season than others with higher current 2022 Fantasy football ADP like Cam Akers and Ezekiel Elliott. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2022 to target here.

