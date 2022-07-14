Despite No. 1 wide receiver Tyreek Hill being traded away during the offseason, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still coming off the board in the second or third round according to the 2022 Fantasy football ADP. The 2018 NFL MVP has thrown for 18,707 yards and 151 touchdowns in his four years as a starter and his reliable productivity in an explosive offense makes him a high-floor option for your 2022 Fantasy football picks. A reliable set of 2022 Fantasy football rankings can help ensure you get maximum value out of every pick in your upcoming drafts.

Optimized rankings can also help you identify potential 2022 Fantasy football breakouts who can offset the cost of making an early move on an elite quarterback or tight end.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had a steady rookie season, catching 39 passes for 420 yards, but failing to get into the end zone. However, the Giants are hoping to get more production from the talented playmaker, who had 1,590 receiving yards and 580 rushing yards during his career at Florida.

Toney flashed enormous potential during a breakout performance against the Cowboys in Week 5 of last season, catching 10 passes for 189 yards in a loss. With a new coaching staff hopeful to create more opportunities to get Toney the ball in the open field, the model ranks him ahead of wide receivers like Robby Anderson and Corey Davis, who are being drafted at least three rounds earlier on average thus far.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Jets running back Breece Hall. The first running back off the board at the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 36 overall) is walking into a situation where he should be in line for a heavy workload. The Jets haven't had a running back rush for more than 800 yards in a season since Matt Forte in 2016 and Hall's current competition at the position (Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson) could be overtaken.

With a solid showing in camp, Hall could be in a position to dominate early-down work and even emerge as one of few true three-down backs in the NFL after piling up 4,675 yards from scrimmage and scoring 56 touchdowns in three years at Iowa State. Hall sees lanes develops well, runs powerfully behind a 6-foot-1, 220-pound frame, and has surprisingly soft hands out of the backfield. That's a big reason why the model predicts he'll outperform more established backs like Cam Akers, J.K. Dobbins and Damien Harris.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

A surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jaylen Waddle's huge season, and find out.