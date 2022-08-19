Few doubted Najee Harris' potential when he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. However, there were concerns about how well he would be able to hold up behind one of the league's softest offensive lines. Harris did more than hold up, as he finished with the second-most rushing attempts (307) among all players, logged 1,200 rushing yards, and tied Austin Ekeler for the most passing targets among running backs (94). Where should Harris be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Many were willing to take a chance on him last season, but many more will have him leading their 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Harris took plenty of hits last year, but which running backs will be among the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts? Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Texans running back Dameon Pierce. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil will be back after playing just five games last season, the team signed guard A.J. Cann, and drafted another guard in Kenyon Green, who grew up just outside of Houston.

Houston's other options at running back include Marlon Mack, Royce Freeman and Rex Burkhead, so Pierce may have some work to do keeping up with them in the meeting room, but is a more explosive talent. Over his last two years at Florida, Pierce averaged 5.22 yards per carry and established himself as a punishing finisher. Houston's offense won't be dynamic enough to make use of a runner who needs to be in the open field, so Pierce's burst through cracks zone running schemes should help his productivity as a rookie this season. The model likes Pierce's upside better than the potential of other running backs with higher 2022 Fantasy football ADP like Melvin Gordon, A.J. Dillon and James Robinson.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. The two-time ACC Player of the Year racked up 4,952 rushing yards and 70 touchdowns in his four-year career at Clemson and also added 102 receptions for 1,155 yards and eight more scores through the air. Jacksonville made him the No. 25 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Then-head coach Urban Meyer made it clear after drafting Etienne that he planned to get as much as he could out of Etienne's home-run speed and open-field playmaking ability. New head coach Doug Pederson has announced he'll do the same, hoping to capitalize on a strong rapport with last year's No. 1 overall pick and Etienne's former backfield mate at Clemson, Trevor Lawrence. Etienne has looked healthy after missing all of last season with a Lisfranc injury and the model sees him as a top-30 option at RB in 2022. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2022 to target here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jaylen Waddle's huge season, and find out.