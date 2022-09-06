New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been dealing with injuries ever since his blockbuster rookie season in 2018. He missed the final 14 games of the 2020 season after suffering an ACL tear and had a lackluster 2021 campaign. However, he is now two years removed from surgery and is still low in many 2022 Fantasy football rankings, making him one of the potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers. Barkley has top-five upside if he stays healthy, but should you include him in your 2022 Fantasy football picks? Fantasy football injuries are often one of the primary reasons that a player turns into one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts. As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. He finished last season with 59 receptions for 860 yards, which were similar to his 2020 breakout numbers. However, he saw regression in the touchdown department, dropping from nine scores in 2020 to just two last season.

Claypool also suffered a shoulder injury in late July, which is another reason to avoid him in Fantasy football drafts. Teammate Diontae Johnson is the clear No. 1 target on the team, and the Steelers added a pair of rookie wide receivers in the draft. Claypool is being selected ahead of Donovan Peoples-Jones, Kenny Golladay and K.J. Osborn in most Fantasy leagues, but the model has all three of those wideouts ranked ahead of him.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. Carolina's wideout has been extremely consistent in recent years, recording over 1,100 receiving yards the past three seasons.

Despite those impressive numbers, Moore has never averaged more than 14.9 points per game in PPR formats or 9.3 points per game in non-PPR. A lack of touchdown production is the main reason for Moore's pedestrian Fantasy numbers. Moore has never had more than four touchdown receptions in a single season, one of the main reasons the model expects he'll be among the top 2022 Fantasy football busts this season. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

