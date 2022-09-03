The Miami Dolphins gave up five draft picks to acquire perennial All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the offseason, moving him in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Hill has averaged 11.1 touchdowns per season during his first six years in the NFL, catching 5.2 passes per game. He gives quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a major receiving threat to go along with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki. Should you stack Miami's skill players with your 2022 Fantasy football picks? Miami also has a strong rushing attack, so if the Dolphins decide to focus more on their ground game, it could make Tagovailoa and his top targets some of the 2022 Fantasy football busts. As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. The longtime feature back figures to be a focal point of the Cowboys' offense once again after a gutsy 2021, when he finished with just over 1,000 yards and 1- touchdowns. The performance was impressive considering he was playing most of the season with a torn knee ligament.

However, running backs often have a sell-by date and the drop-off can be abrupt. The team continues to express confidence in Elliott as one of the league's premier rushers, but with Tony Pollard continuing to impress in limited opportunities, a timeshare could be in place sooner than later. The model projects that Elliott will fall off this season, and others with lower 2022 Fantasy football ADP like Travis Etienne, Dameon Pierce, and Chase Edmonds all offer better value.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Colts running back Nyheim Hines. He sat out of the team's final preseason game, as he is a lock for the RB2 job behind Jonathan Taylor and the Colts did not want to risk either player suffering an injury. Hines could have a difficult time producing big numbers in his current role since Taylor is projected to lead the league in Fantasy points this season.

An injury would certainly open up a huge window for Hines, but that is not enough of a possibility to make him worth selecting at his current ADP. He posted career-lows across the board in receiving production last year, which is another reason to steer clear of him in 2022 Fantasy football drafts. The model recommends selecting Zamir White or Darrel Williams later in your drafts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

