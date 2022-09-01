The Patriots struggled in the preseason, losing two out of their three games, including a 23-6 setback against the Raiders. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones finished 9-of-13 for 71 yards and an interception in that game, potentially lowering his stock in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. He is heading into his second season as the team's starter after posting the sixth-highest passer rating and second-highest completion percentage for a rookie quarterback (minimum 300 attempts) in NFL history last year. The preseason is generally irrelevant to a player's performance in the regular season, but are there warning signs that Jones could be one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts to avoid? Which quarterbacks should you target with your 2022 Fantasy football picks? As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Widely considered one of the best technicians at the position, Hopkins will serve a six-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, but is still the 36th wide receiver coming off the board. However, the issues with Hopkins go beyond his six-game suspension.

With a 2022 Fantasy football ADP of 86, many owners will expect Hopkins to slot back into a starting role when he's eligible to return, but his productivity wasn't up to snuff in 2021, even when he was healthy and in the lineup. Hopkins' 57.2 yards per game were his lowest since his rookie year and he had averaged at least 77.7 yards per game in his previous four seasons. Hopkins also averaged just 6.4 targets per game in 2021 after averaging 10.0 per contest in 2020. That's a big reason why the model ranks him outside its top 50 receivers for 2022.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen. The 32-year-old has scored 24 touchdowns since the start of the 2020 season, but the data would suggest those are unsustainable numbers. He is also competing with possibly the league's best wide receiver for targets, as Justin Jefferson is expected to be a dominant force this year.

Thielen posted his lowest Pro Football Focus receiving grade and yards per route run last season since he first became a starter in 2016. SportsLine's model expects regression from him this season, particularly due to his reliance on scoring touchdowns. Rashod Bateman and DeVonta Smith are two players that the model recommends looking at instead of Thielen. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

