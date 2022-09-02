Browns running back Nick Chubb has been a Fantasy football stalwart since he entered the league, but could he be among the top 2022 Fantasy football busts this season? Cleveland will be without quarterback Deshaun Watson for the first 11 games of the year, leaving Jacoby Brissett to be the starting quarterback. That means defenses will likely stack the box against the Browns, which could result in a decrease in production for Chubb. The Georgia product averaged 89.9 rushing yards and 5.5 yards per carry last season with Baker Mayfield under center, but ranked 42nd in receptions among running backs with at least 100 touches. With the Browns expected to be playing from behind this season, Chubb's spot in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings could be affected. Should you take a chance on Chubb, or should you look elsewhere for value with your 2022 Fantasy football picks? As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Commanders running back Antonio Gibson. Now entering his third season, Gibson is coming off a year in which he rushed for 1,037 yards and produced 10 total touchdowns to finish as the No. 10 running back in Fantasy football, but his profile is a little odd given his background.

Gibson was a hybrid runner/receiver at Memphis, but has been surprisingly unproductive as a receiver in the NFL. He's averaged just 6.9 yards per reception over the last two years and J.D. McKissic has been the preferred option on third downs. Gibson is also facing a challenge from rookie running back Brian Robinson, who has impressed throughout camp. That's why the model ranks him outside its top 30 running backs for 2022.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Cincinnati's standout quarterback is being drafted in the sixth round on average after throwing for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns last season.

However, Burrow was extremely inconsistent for Fantasy owners in 2021. In fact, the former Heisman Trophy winner had four games with fewer than 13 Fantasy points. In addition, Burrow's 7.4 rushing yards per game in 2021 were down 52 percent from his rookie season. SportsLine's model ranks Burrow behind quarterbacks like Dak Prescott (eighth-round ADP), Russell Wilson (eighth) and Kirk Cousins (10th), making him one of the biggest 2022 Fantasy football busts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely low on a running back coming off the board in the third or fourth round on average of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks him outside its top 24 running backs for 2022 and expects him to see major regression after a breakout season in 2021. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which RB will fail to live up to expectations in 2022? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that told you to avoid Julio Jones in 2021, and find out.