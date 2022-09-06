One of the biggest names released during the NFL's annual cut-down day was Marlon Mack of the Texans. The former Colts running back became expendable after Jonathan Taylor's emergence, but Houston also has no need for him on its roster. Mack could have been one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, but now anyone who drafted him is left with one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts. Mack's release means fourth-round rookie Dameon Pierce is the Texans' presumptive starter after an impressive preseason. Could the rookie be one of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts or is there another Texans' back to keep an eye on in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings? As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. He finished last season with 59 receptions for 860 yards, which were similar to his 2020 breakout numbers. However, he saw regression in the touchdown department, dropping from nine scores in 2020 to just two last season.

Claypool also suffered a shoulder injury in late July, which is another reason to avoid him in Fantasy football drafts. Teammate Diontae Johnson is the clear No. 1 target on the team, and the Steelers added a pair of rookie wide receivers in the draft. Claypool is being selected ahead of Donovan Peoples-Jones, Kenny Golladay and K.J. Osborn in most Fantasy leagues, but the model has all three of those wideouts ranked ahead of him.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow. Following the team's release of Henry Ruggs III along with Darren Waller's injury, Renfrow emerged as Derek Carr's primary option in his third season. Renfrow finished ninth in the NFL with 103 receptions that went for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. He finished 13th amongst receivers in Fantasy points (standard leagues) while ranking 10th in PPR leagues.

However, Waller is healthy again, and while Ruggs isn't returning, the Raiders landed arguably the best wideout in the game in Davante Adams. Carr and Adams have a connection that goes back to being college teammates, and Vegas also figures to be a more balanced offense in 2022. The team ranked 26th in rushing attempts last year, but new coach Josh McDaniels had his Patriots offenses rank in the top 10 each of the last four seasons. There are just too many factors working against Renfrow to expect similar production to last year, and the model puts him outside the top 40 wideouts in its 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely low on a running back coming off the board in the third or fourth round on average of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks him outside its top 24 running backs for 2022 and expects him to see major regression after a breakout season in 2021. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which RB will fail to live up to expectations in 2022? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that told you to avoid Julio Jones in 2021, and find out.