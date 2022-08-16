Owners know drafting one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts who doesn't live up to expectations can be detrimental to their championship dreams. For instance, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had thrown for at least 26 touchdowns while rushing for over 1,000 yards in 2019 and 2020, and owners drafted Baltimore's dual-threat quarterback in hopes he'd produce similar results. Unfortunately for anyone who took a chance on Jackson, he failed to live up to the hype in 2021. In fact, Jackson was one of the biggest Fantasy football busts last season, finishing with just 16 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.

In order to avoid Fantasy football busts 2022 who can derail your entire season, you'll need a set of 2022 Fantasy football rankings you can trust. As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. With the departure of Davante Adams in the offseason, Lazard's role as a pass-catcher is expected to expand in Green Bay's offense.

However, Lazard has never eclipsed 40 receptions in a season, one of the main reasons why the model doesn't believe he'll live up to his 10th-round 2022 Fantasy football ADP. In addition, the Packers made numerous moves during the offseason to bolster their pass-catching depth, most notably free-agent acquisition Sammy Watkins and 2022 second-round pick Christian Watson. That's why the model ranks Lazard behind fellow wideouts like DeVante Parker, Rashod Bateman and K.J. Osborn, who are going at least two rounds later on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. He has been one of the most consistent wideouts for a number of years, eclipsing 1,100 receiving yards in four of his last five seasons. However, Hopkins will miss the first six games of the 2022 NFL season due to a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

Hopkins failed to eclipse 100 receiving yards in a game once last year and only topped 70 yards twice. The Cardinals also added Marquise Brown, who had the 13th-highest target share in 2021, from the Ravens this offseason. Hopkins will have to contend with Brown, Zach Ertz, A.J. Green, and Rondale Moore for quarterback Kyler Murray's attention when he returns from suspension. That's one of the main reasons why the model ranks Hopkins behind fellow wideouts like Chase Claypool, Russell Gage and Robert Woods, all of whom are being drafted at least two rounds later on average. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely low on a running back coming off the board in the third or fourth round on average of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks him outside its top 24 running backs for 2022 and expects him to see major regression after a breakout season in 2021. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which RB will fail to live up to expectations in 2022? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that told you to avoid Julio Jones in 2021, and find out.