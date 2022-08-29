When Davante Adams realized contract talks with the Packers had stalled, the five-time Pro Bowler targeted the Raiders and a reunion with former college teammate Derek Carr. Adams had 131 catches for 1,719 yards and 24 touchdowns playing with Carr at Fresno State in 2013 and they'll hope to rekindle the magic. Can Carr provide a similar level of target quality as Aaron Rodgers, or will Adams be one of the biggest 2022 Fantasy football busts? Owners are asking the same question as they craft their 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy. A reliable set of 2022 Fantasy football rankings can help ensure you get as much value as you can out of every pick while also identifying potential Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid. As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore. The No. 34 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft showed impressive flashes during his rookie season despite playing in an anemic offense, finishing with 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games. However, health will certainly be a concern after a concussion and a quad strain cost him a total of six games.

To make matters worse, the Jets spent the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Moore will also still battle for targets with Corey Davis. Quarterback Zach Wilson also may miss action after tearing his meniscus during the preseason. He's been the 30th receiver drafted on average, but the model ranks him as its WR41 for 2022.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Packers running back A.J. Dillon. The Boston College product was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft but played a menial role during his rookie season, carrying the ball 46 times and receiving just two targets.

Dillon earned a larger role in 2021, earning 221 touches and producing 1,116 yards and seven touchdowns. However, Aaron Jones is still the more productive back on a per-touch basis and his contract makes it unlikely that Dillon will overtake him as the top back in Green Bay. Dillon has been the 23rd back drafted on average, but the model barely ranks him inside its top 30 options at RB this year. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely low on a running back coming off the board in the third or fourth round on average of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks him outside its top 24 running backs for 2022 and expects him to see major regression after a breakout season in 2021. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which RB will fail to live up to expectations in 2022? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that told you to avoid Julio Jones in 2021, and find out.