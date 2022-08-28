In terms of 2022 Fantasy football injuries, it's been a relatively uneventful NFL preseason, but there are still relevant players who are not 100%. Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has missed time sporadically due to an undisclosed right leg injury, potentially sending him down the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Raiders tight end Darren Waller is battling a hamstring injury and also seeking a new contract, potentially becoming a player to avoid during your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Reliable Fantasy football rankings 2022 can help you figure out how to handle players like Waller and Waddle while also helping you identify 2022 Fantasy football busts to avoid. As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. Week 2 of the preseason was supposed to be Drew Lock's first as the presumed starting quarterback, but he was forced to miss the game (COVID-19). Instead, the combination of Geno Smith and Jacob Eason combined to complete just half of their 53 total passes against the Bears.

Had Metcalf not scored 12 touchdowns last season, he would have largely been considered a bust, as he had 10 games in which he finished with fewer than 60 receiving yards but was drafted as the sixth receiver off the board on average. Seattle also has uncertainty at the running back position, and the questions all over the offense have the model projecting other receivers with lower 2022 Fantasy football ADP like Rashod Bateman, Christian Kirk and Hunter Renfrow to be better options.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was in contention for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors before a torn ACL ended his season after 10 games. He surprised many by returning in Week 1 for the Bengals last year and leading the NFL in completion percentage (70.4) and yards per attempt (8.9) while throwing for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns.

However, the Bengals had the benefit of playing against a last-place schedule in 2021, so a first-place schedule in 2022 is sure to be more taxing. Burrow also ranked 31st among NFL quarterbacks in pace of play (1.88 plays per minute of possession) and was 24th in interceptable passes thrown (21). The model forecasts regression in the unquestionably talented quarterback's future and ranks him as QB13 despite the fact that he's been the sixth quarterback drafted on average. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

