Serious owners are already beginning their 2022 Fantasy football draft prep with teams beginning to report to training camp. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won't have star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the first six games. The Cardinals also lost Christian Kirk to the Jaguars, leaving Marquise Brown and A.J. Green as two of its top wide receivers for the first six games. Could Murray's lack of a No. 1 receiver mean you'll want to avoid the dual-threat option with your 2022 Fantasy football picks? A reliable set of 2022 Fantasy football rankings can help you answer that question and also identify the 2022 Fantasy football busts to avoid. So as you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Packers running back A.J. Dillon. After being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, it was a surprise to see Dillon sparsely used during his rookie season, as he carried the ball only 46 times. However, he began to carve out a more clearly-defined role for himself in 2021 and most owners seem to be expecting him to take another step forward in 2022.

Dillon put up 1,116 scrimmage yards in 2021 and split touches with Aaron Jones (221 for Dillon, 223 for Jones). However, he's being drafted in the fifth or sixth round according to the 2022 Fantasy football ADP, which would suggest he's at least an RB2, but Jones is still the more productive back overall. The model predicts Dillon will finish well outside its top 30 running backs, which would make him a more viable option as an RB3.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Despite being the 12th receiver drafted in 2019, McLaurin ranks second in receiving yards from his draft class and is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He parlayed that success into a $71 million contract extension this offseason, but will have to fend off much more competition for targets in D.C.

Washington's prized free agent signing from last year, Curtis Samuel, played just 84 snaps last season due to injuries, but he's healthy now and will siphon targets from McLaurin. Also, the Commanders drafted WR Jahan Dotson in the first round, so they could have a balanced three-WR set instead of focusing most of the passing offense on McLaurin. Even with his success thus far, McLaurin has never finished higher than WR23 in his career, and the model isn't bullish on him ranking that high this year. It has him outside the top 25 in its positional 2022 Fantasy football rankings, slotting in below D.J. Moore and Courtland Sutton despite those two being drafted later on average.

