Davante Adams' ability didn't drop off when he was traded from the Packers to the Raiders, with his Madden 23 rating staying the same. Adams is the top receiver in the iconic video game, as his 99 rating edges out Cooper Kupp (98) and Tyreek Hill (97). However, many are expecting Adams' production to take a hit, which could make the top receiver in the video game one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts. Derek Carr is no slouch at the QB position, but where should Adams be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

The Raiders have never had a receiver finish better than 12th in the Fantasy football WR rankings during Carr's eight years with the team. Where should Madden's top receiver be in your Fantasy football rankings 2022? So as you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Broncos running back Javonte Williams. Enthusiasm for the Broncos is much higher this season with coaching changes geared towards improving the offense and the addition of quarterback Russell Wilson. Furthermore, part of last season's offensive strategy was shaped by the absence of receiver Jerry Jeudy during the first half of the year.

While Denver's offense as a whole figures to be much more productive, that may also come with the caveat that Williams won't see an uptick in usage. Williams and Melvin Gordon formed an effective tandem in the backfield last season, but the Broncos were limited in their offensive capabilities. Additionally, the Broncos should know that Williams is the long-term answer at running back, but Gordon is in the final year of his contract. That may lead to a situation where Denver will focus on squeezing the last bit of juice out of him before completely turning the role over to Williams next season.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Despite being the 12th receiver drafted in 2019, McLaurin ranks second in receiving yards from his draft class and is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He parlayed that success into a $71 million contract extension this offseason, but will have to fend off much more competition for targets in D.C.

Washington's prized free agent signing from last year, Curtis Samuel, played just 84 snaps last season due to injuries, but he's healthy now and will siphon targets from McLaurin. Also, the Commanders drafted WR Jahan Dotson in the first round, so they could have a balanced three-WR set instead of focusing most of the passing offense on McLaurin. Even with his success thus far, McLaurin has never finished higher than WR23 in his career, and the model isn't bullish on him ranking that high this year. It has him outside the top 25 in its positional 2022 Fantasy football rankings, slotting in below D.J. Moore and Courtland Sutton despite those two being drafted later on average.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely low on a running back coming off the board in the third or fourth round on average of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks him outside its top 24 running backs for 2022 and expects him to see major regression after a breakout season in 2021. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which RB will fail to live up to expectations in 2022? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that told you to avoid Julio Jones in 2021, and find out.