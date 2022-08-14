Slotting players in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings can be challenging, but the latter rounds might end up determining the fate of your season. Quarterbacks such as Pittsburgh's Mitchell Trubisky can be late-round selections who are used as bye-week replacements. He could wind up losing his starting job by the second half of the season, though, which would make him one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts to avoid. Is it worth selecting a second quarterback earlier in the draft who could wind up being one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers?

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow. The wideout broke out in his third year and became Vegas' No. 1 receiver by default once Henry Ruggs departed the team. Renfrow was the WR42 in the seven games alongside Ruggs, but was the WR12 in the 11 without him. He finished with a 103-1038-9 stat line, but will have much more competition for targets this year.

Davante Adams' addition relegates Renfrow to the No. 2 receiver role, but he still won't be the second option in the passing game. Tight end Darren Waller was also sidelined late last year, which helped Renfrow pad his stats. SportsLine's 2022 Fantasy football rankings acknowledge this and list Renfrow as the WR38, almost on par with the WR42 production he had while teaming with Ruggs.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Bills tight end Dawson Knox. He had a breakout season in 2021, which has led to him being overvalued in this year's drafts. Knox tied Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and Hunter Henry for the touchdown lead among tight ends at nine.

However, he had significantly fewer targets (71), finishing with just 49 receptions for 587 yards. Knox could be a red-zone threat for quarterback Josh Allen again this season, but his catches and yards are likely going to be minimal. He is being drafted ahead of Hunter Henry and David Njoku in most drafts, but SportsLine's model expects those tight ends to be more productive this season, as Knox's production relies too heavily on scoring touchdowns. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

