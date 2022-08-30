The Jacksonville Jaguars retooled their receiving core under new coach Doug Pederson by adding Christian Kirk and Zay Jones while retaining Marvin Jones. Many have pegged Kirk and Jones as potential 2022 Fantasy football breakouts and 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, but Pederson's history indicates both could end up as 2022 Fantasy football busts. In his five years as head coach, Pederson has never had a receiver post a 1,000-yard season or score double-digit touchdowns. His offenses often emphasize the tight end position, which may be good news for Evan Engram, but bad news for Jags wideouts. As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore. After producing a 95-1292-10 stat line in his final year at Western Michigan, Moore was drafted in the second round to be part of the committee looking to fill Tyreek Hill's void. He will have plenty of competition for targets from more experienced players with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman all ahead of him on the depth chart.

Moore didn't play wide receiver until college, so he's still learning the position. He wasn't a big factor in preseason, totaling just 23 yards, as both his receptions and targets decreased with each game. Moore has an 11th-round 2022 Fantasy football ADP, but projects as someone who won't make much of a Fantasy impact as a rookie. SportsLine's model has fellow rookies Chris Olave and Jahan Dotson ahead of Moore in its 2022 Fantasy football rankings, despite those two having later ADPs.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Packers running back A.J. Dillon. The Boston College product was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft but played a menial role during his rookie season, carrying the ball 46 times and receiving just two targets.

Dillon earned a larger role in 2021, earning 221 touches and producing 1,116 yards and seven touchdowns. However, Aaron Jones is still the more productive back on a per-touch basis and his contract makes it unlikely that Dillon will overtake him as the top back in Green Bay. Dillon has been the 23rd back drafted on average, but the model barely ranks him inside its top 30 options at RB this year. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely low on a running back coming off the board in the third or fourth round on average of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks him outside its top 24 running backs for 2022 and expects him to see major regression after a breakout season in 2021. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which RB will fail to live up to expectations in 2022? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that told you to avoid Julio Jones in 2021, and find out.