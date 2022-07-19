Aaron Rodgers is coming off his fourth MVP last season, but with the Packers trading Davante Adams, owners appear to be down on Rodgers in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. He is coming off the board between the sixth and ninth rounds in most leagues despite winning back-to-back MVPs and throwing for 8,414 yards and 85 touchdowns with just nine interceptions the last two seasons. Will Rodgers be able to outperform his 2022 Fantasy football ADP or is he one of the potential 2022 Fantasy football busts given a lack of playmaking options surrounding him?

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Broncos running back Javonte Williams. The No. 35 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had a solid rookie season, rushing 203 times for 903 yards and four scores while adding 43 receptions for 316 yards and three scores through the air. Now, owners are expecting him to take a step forward in his progression, drafting him in the back half of the second round according to the 2022 Fantasy football ADP.

However, the Broncos brought Melvin Gordon back on a one-year deal after the two players split touches nearly evenly last season and he'll likely eat into Williams' workload considerably again. The Broncos also acquired six-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson in an offseason trade, and an increased emphasis on the passing attack could further hinder Williams' productivity. That's why the model ranks him as RB18 despite the fact that he's been one of the first 12 RBs off the board on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. The Clemson product is coming off the board in the middle of the seventh round on average after a breakout season in which he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

But with the Raiders acquiring Davante Adams during the offseason, all signs point to a declining target share for Renfrow, particularly in the red zone. Renfrow was targeted on 30.8 percent of Las Vegas' red-zone passing attempts in 2021, but Adams has had a red-zone target share of 37 percent or more in four of his last five seasons. That's a big reason why the model ranks Renfrow well outside its top 30 wide receivers in 2022.

