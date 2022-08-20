Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been a player you automatically put in your Fantasy football lineups, but health has been an issue for the Pro Bowl wide receiver in recent years. He's missed nine games over the last three seasons and could have lingering injury concerns in 2022. Godwin avoided the PUP and was on the practice field after tearing his ACL late in 2021, but where should he appear in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Will owners over-draft Godwin and end up rostering one of the biggest 2022 Fantasy football busts?

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. The former second-round pick has 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first three seasons and has been one of the first 15 receivers off the board according to the 2022 Fantasy football ADP. However, the loss of quarterback Russell Wilson looms large for Metcalf and the rest of Seattle's receivers.

Metcalf went from averaging 81.4 yards per game in his second season to 56.9, and now he could have worse target quality with Drew Lock or Geno Smith under center. That's a big reason why the model ranks him as its WR30 for 2022, preferring receivers like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Rashod Bateman, who are available at least five rounds later on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Bills tight end Dawson Knox. Knox was a pleasant surprise for many a season ago ,when he caught 49 passes for 587 yards and nine touchdowns to finish as the No. 6 Fantasy football tight end.

However, the touchdown-dependency is a cause for concern and the addition of former Buccaneers first-round pick O.J. Howard could cut into Knox's playing time and target share. He's been the ninth tight end drafted on average in PPR drafts, but the model predicts he'll finish as TE19, behind players like Tyler Higbee and Austin Hooper who are going seven rounds later or more. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

