Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was given a $3 million raise this season, even though he is already under contract through 2025. The 32-year-old will now be the eighth-highest paid player at his position this year. He is coming off his sixth straight 80-catch, 1,000-yard receiving season and will be one of the top targets in Kansas City's offense yet again following the departure of wide receiver Tyreek Hill. How high should Kelce be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Are there any 2022 Fantasy football breakouts to consider in Kansas City following Hill's exit?

Kelce caught 92 passes for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns last year. Many 2022 Fantasy football picks having him coming off the board first at tight end, but should you target him as part of your 2022 Fantasy football strategy? As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Texans running back Dameon Pierce. The rookie will try to carve out a role with Houston early in his NFL career after a successful collegiate career with Florida. However, he was never able to take over as the primary back for the Gators, failing to top 106 carries in a season.

Pierce will also have to compete with running back Marlon Mack, who was added in the offseason. The rookie might be able to earn carries initially, but he may not be a major factor in Fantasy football this season. SportsLine's model prefers drafting running backs like Tyler Allgeier, James Robinson and Rashaad Penny later in the draft.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Commanders running back Antonio Gibson. He is coming off a solid season, finishing 10th in Fantasy points among running backs, which put him ahead of players like Nick Chubb and Dalvin Cook. Gibson set career-highs in most statistical categories, including carries and rushing yards.

There were disappointing signs as well, including the fact that Gibson scored fewer than 12 points in PPR leagues seven times. Washington's backfield is going to be more crowded this year, as the team selected Brian Robinson in April's draft. Gibson is being drafted before D'Andre Swift, Josh Jacobs and Elijah Mitchell, but that trio is projected to finish ahead of Gibson in SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022.

