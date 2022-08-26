Draft season is in full swing and one of the biggest points of emphasis for owners is identifying potential 2022 Fantasy football busts. Nothing can sink a roster faster than having several players who don't live up to their 2022 Fantasy football ADP. Contract disputes can often take the focus away from the field and lead to disappointing results, just as they did a season ago when Allen Robinson turned in 38 receptions for 410 yards and only one touchdown. Robinson left the Bears for the Rams in free agency and is being drafted near the end of the seventh round. You'll need a reliable set of 2022 Fantasy football rankings to tell you whether Robinson can live up to the hype. As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. After leading a stunning charge to the Super Bowl last season, Burrow is skyrocketing in the 2022 Fantasy football QB rankings. He's going off the board close to the top 50, according to the latest 2022 Fantasy football ADP.

He's certainly a QB1 option in Fantasy, but SportsLine's model has found five other quarterbacks who will be more productive, but are going off the board later in drafts. Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins are all graded as better options. You can even get similar results from Trey Lance, who is going off the board almost 40 picks later than him, on average, making Burrow one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts you need to steer clear of.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. The three-time Pro Bowler has averaged 323 touches per season over his six-year NFL career and he also handled the rock 617 times during his final two years at Ohio State.

Elliott has averaged 4.1 yards per carry and 6.3 yards per reception over the last two seasons after averaging 4.6 and 8.6 during his first four seasons in the league. To make matters worse, Tony Pollard averaged 5.5 yards per carry and 8.6 yards per reception playing in the same offense in a change-of-pace role, and the model is concerned that Pollard could overtake Elliott as the No. 1 back in 2022. That's why it ranks Elliott outside its top 20 RBs despite the fact that he's being drafted in the third round on average. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

