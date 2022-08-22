Miles Sanders had a dubious distinction last year, as his 912 scrimmage yards were the most for any player who didn't find the end zone. Sanders also has played at times with the second-string during Eagles' practices, so one has to wonder if he's setting up to be one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts. Quarterback Jalen Hurts siphons goal line touchdowns and the Eagles have other talented running backs like Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, so Sanders could take a hit in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings.

The Eagles led the NFL in both rushing yards and TDs last year, but all three aforementioned running backs finished between 43rd and 47th in the Fantasy football RB rankings. Is Sanders or any Philly back worthy of being a weekly starter for your 2022 Fantasy football lineups? As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. He has been a consistent contributor to Fantasy football lineups in his career. In fact, he's never finished outside of the top 12 running backs in Fantasy.

However, Elliott struggled late last season, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry and 3.7 yards per target over his final nine games. Elliott will also have competition in Dallas' backfield this season after Tony Pollard averaged 5.5 yards on 130 carries last season. That's one of the main reasons why the model ranks Elliott behind fellow running backs like Elijah Mitchell and Breece Hall, both of whom are being drafted at least two rounds later on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. The dropoff at quarterback from Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa could be noticeable and Hill regressed last season. He had 24 more catches than the previous year, but posted 37 fewer yards as his big plays all but disappeared. This has been a trend for Hill over the last few years, as his yards per catch has dropped each of the last three seasons, with his 11.2 average in 2021 being a career-low.

He's now moving to a more conservative offense led by a head coach and offensive coordinator who have backgrounds focused on the running game. The model has taken all of these factors into account and ranks Hill outside the top 12 Fantasy receivers in non-PPR leagues. It actually ranks him on par with D.J. Moore, who is being drafted over 20 spots later on average, giving Hill high Fantasy football 2022 bust potential. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely low on a running back coming off the board in the third or fourth round on average of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks him outside its top 24 running backs for 2022 and expects him to see major regression after a breakout season in 2021. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which RB will fail to live up to expectations in 2022? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that told you to avoid Julio Jones in 2021, and find out.