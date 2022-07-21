For first three years of his career, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey didn't miss a single game, and his versatility helped make him one of the best Fantasy football picks of all-time. However, McCaffrey has missed 23 games the last two seasons, much to the chagrin of owners who spent a first or second overall pick on him. Where should he be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings with new quarterback Baker Mayfield?

Will the potential reward outweigh the risk for the former all-pro or will he fall into the category of potential 2022 Fantasy football busts?

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Over the course of his six-year NFL career, Elliott has never produced fewer than 1,252 scrimmage yards or eight total touchdowns in a season. That consistency is a big reason why he's coming off the board in the middle of the third round on average according to the 2022 Fantasy football ADP.

However, Elliott has only averaged 4.1 yards per carry and 6.3 yards per reception over the last two seasons after averaging 4.6 yards per tote and 8.6 yards per catch his first four seasons. Elliott's 4.5 yards per touch ranked 35th among NFL running backs in 2021, while his 2.5 percent breakaway run rate (runs of 15 yards or more) was 45th. With Tony Pollard eating into his touches over the last two years, the model predicts he finishes outside the top 30 running backs in 2022.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. The Clemson product is coming off the board in the middle of the seventh round on average after a breakout season in which he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

But with the Raiders acquiring Davante Adams during the offseason, all signs point to a declining target share for Renfrow, particularly in the red zone. Renfrow was targeted on 30.8 percent of Las Vegas' red-zone passing attempts in 2021, but Adams has had a red-zone target share of 37 percent or more in four of his last five seasons. That's a big reason why the model ranks Renfrow well outside its top 30 wide receivers in 2022.

SportsLine is also extremely low on a running back coming off the board in the third or fourth round on average of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks him outside its top 24 running backs for 2022 and expects him to see major regression after a breakout season in 2021.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which RB will fail to live up to expectations in 2022? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that told you to avoid Julio Jones in 2021, and find out.