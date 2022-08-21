Perhaps no NFL team was more laden with Fantasy football busts than the New York Giants last season. From Saquon Barkley to Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, many of the big names disappointed, leaving many owners weary of slotting them high in their 2022 Fantasy football rankings. While New York didn't make any big personnel moves to its offense, the team is hoping a coaching staff overhaul brings more success this year, leading to plenty of 2022 Fantasy football sleepers and 2022 Fantasy football breakouts.

Barkley, however, could once again be one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts. After back-to-back years as a top-10 running back, he's finished outside the top 30 in the Fantasy football RB rankings the last two years. Can he rebound ahead of entering free agency next year, and how should you approach him in your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy? As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. He has been a consistent contributor to Fantasy football lineups in his career. In fact, he's never finished outside of the top 12 running backs in Fantasy.

However, Elliott struggled late last season, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry and 3.7 yards per target over his final nine games. Elliott will also have competition in Dallas' backfield this season after Tony Pollard averaged 5.5 yards on 130 carries last season. That's one of the main reasons why the model ranks Elliott behind fellow running backs like Elijah Mitchell and Breece Hall, both of whom are being drafted at least two rounds later on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. The former Clemson star missed his entire rookie year due to a foot injury, one that normally requires another full year before a player returns to 100 percent. But an even bigger roadblock for Etienne may be the presence of James Robinson, who has been Jacksonville's best offensive player over the last two years.

Jacksonville has double-digit losses in four straight years and many are expecting it to push that streak to five. Trailing so often means the team will rely more on the pass late in games as just two teams ran the ball fewer times than the Jags last year. That type of game plan could further hinder Etienne from producing and the model has taken that into account. It has Etienne on par with Miles Sanders and Dameon Pierce in its Fantasy football rankings 2022, but those two are being drafted multiple rounds later than Etienne on average. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

