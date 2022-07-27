Tampa Bay's offseason was highlighted by the return of veteran quarterback Tom Brady and the recent addition of receiver Julio Jones, but lost in the shuffle was the re-signing of running back Leonard Fournette. The 27-year-old reportedly arrived at mandatory minicamp overweight, so will he wind up being one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts? Tampa Bay has Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard on the roster as well after Fournette rushed 180 times for 812 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Where should Brady, Fournette, Jones, and the rest of the Bucs' players be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Another factor to consider in your 2022 Fantasy football QB rankings is Brady's passing volume as he enters another year in the league. Can he sustain success or will the Buccaneers turn to their rushing attack more than they have? So as you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Over the course of his six-year NFL career, Elliott has never produced fewer than 1,252 scrimmage yards or eight total touchdowns in a season. That consistency is a big reason why he's coming off the board in the middle of the third round on average according to the 2022 Fantasy football ADP.

However, Elliott has only averaged 4.1 yards per carry and 6.3 yards per reception over the last two seasons after averaging 4.6 yards per tote and 8.6 yards per catch his first four seasons. Elliott's 4.5 yards per touch ranked 35th among NFL running backs in 2021, while his 2.5 percent breakaway run rate (runs of 15 yards or more) was 45th. With Tony Pollard eating into his touches over the last two years, the model predicts he finishes outside the top 30 running backs in 2022.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. He is coming off a breakout season in 2021, totaling 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. Renfrow will see his targets cut in 2022, though, after the Raiders added former Green Bay star Davante Adams to go along with talented tight end Darren Waller.

Only three wide receivers drafted in the fifth round or later since 2000 have produced more receiving yards in their first three NFL seasons than Renfrow. He caught 80.5 percent of his 128 targets last year; the only receiver to garner 100-plus targets and post a better catch rate is Michael Thomas. Renfrow had an impressive breakout campaign, but it is almost impossible for him to be undervalued this year, especially due to the addition of Adams to the offense.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

