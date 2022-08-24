Heading into last season, A.J. Brown had the seventh-highest consensus Fantasy football ADP, but finished the year 30th among all receivers in targets with 105. Brown frustrated owners when he missed four games and finished with career-lows in receiving yards (869) and touchdowns (five). Life will be different this season in Philadelphia, but strong 2022 Fantasy football draft prep is needed to determine what can be expected from him in a new offense with Jalen Hurts at quarterback. A reliable set of 2022 Fantasy football rankings will help ensure you stay ahead of who will end this season as 2022 Fantasy football busts before you go on the clock. As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. He has been a consistent contributor for owners over the years. In fact, he's never finished outside the top 12 running backs in Fantasy.

However, Elliott averaged a pedestrian 4.2 yards per carry and a career-low 58.9 rushing yards per game in 2021. His numbers were even worse late in the season, when he averaged just 3.5 yards per carry and 3.7 yards per target over his final nine outings. He's also expected to split carries with Tony Pollard, who averaged 5.5 yards on 130 carries last season. That's one of the main reasons why the model ranks Elliott behind fellow running backs like Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs, both of whom are being drafted after Elliott.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers started the preseason pumping up Lazard as the team's clear No. 1 option in the passing game, but those comments shouldn't come as a surprise after the departure of several veterans. Adding to the concern about Lazard's potential this season has been the emergence of rookie Romeo Doubs and the production of third-year receiver Juwann Winfree in the preseason.

The Packers signed Sammy Watkins in the offseason and restructured Randall Cobb's contract to keep him with the team, which only serves to muddy the waters for Lazard's Fantasy potential. The Packers appear more likely to have an equal distribution of volume among their receivers this season as opposed to just funneling targets to Lazard now that Davante Adams is no longer in Green Bay. The model doesn't project Lazard to live up to his eighth-round 2022 Fantasy football ADP and favors others being drafted after him like DeVonta Smith, George Pickens and DeVante Parker. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely low on a running back coming off the board in the third or fourth round on average of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks him outside its top 24 running backs for 2022 and expects him to see major regression after a breakout season in 2021.

