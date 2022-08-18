Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the only running back selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and after putting up 1,100 total yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, he struggled in his sophomore season. A knee sprain in Week 5 derailed his 2021 campaign, and he finished with just 646 total yards and six touchdowns. Now, Edwards-Helaire finds himself in a training camp battle with Ronald Jones II this preseason. Where should he be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings, and should you target him with your 2022 Fantasy football picks?

Strong 2022 Fantasy football draft prep will help you determine whether either player is worth considering. The Chiefs' offense is likely to have a different look to it this season now that longtime playmaker Tyreek Hill is in Miami. Could Hill be one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts on his new team? As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell. The rookie was remarkably productive last season when he was on the field, but he was susceptible to injury and missed six total games. San Francisco starting running backs have generally struggled to stay healthy on a yearly basis and players who received reasonable workloads in the past like Jeff Wilson and Jamycal Hasty are still on the roster this season.

Mitchell ended up with just over 200 carries last season, but prior to that, no running back had had more than 200 rushing attempts for the 49ers since Carlos Hyde did so in 2017. Now that Trey Lance is the starting quarterback in San Francisco, the offense will certainly be adjusted to feature his skill set, which involves running the ball himself. After the wear-and-tear from last season, a new dual-threat QB running the offense, and a stable of other backs on the roster, Mitchell has a difficult path to improve upon his rookie season. Those factors are why the model projects that others with lower 2022 Fantasy football average draft positions like Tony Pollard, Chase Edmonds, and Cordarrelle Patterson will all have more productive seasons in 2022.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. He has been one of the most consistent wideouts for a number of years, eclipsing 1,100 receiving yards in four of his last five seasons. However, Hopkins will miss the first six games of the 2022 NFL season due to a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

Hopkins failed to eclipse 100 receiving yards in a game once last year and only topped 70 yards twice. The Cardinals also added Marquise Brown, who had the 13th-highest target share in 2021, from the Ravens this offseason. Hopkins will have to contend with Brown, Zach Ertz, A.J. Green, and Rondale Moore for quarterback Kyler Murray's attention when he returns from suspension. That's one of the main reasons why the model ranks Hopkins behind fellow wideouts like Chase Claypool, Russell Gage and Robert Woods, all of whom are being drafted at least two rounds later on average. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

